Where to watch French Guiana vs Nicaragua live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

French Guiana take on Nicaragua in the first Matchday of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage.

French Guiana play against Nicaragua in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. USA viewers can find all the essential information, including the game date, kickoff time, and where to stream or watch, to make sure they catch every moment of the excitement.

In Group B, where Jamaica, Honduras, and Trinidad and Tobago are favored to secure the two quarter-final spots, the upcoming clash between Nicaragua and French Guiana carries significant weight. Both teams are looking to defy the odds and make a push for advancement, with relegation also looming large over their matchup. As they battle not only for position but also to avoid dropping out, this game is crucial for both squads.

Nicaragua, having regained some momentum and respect over the past year, enters the fray as the favorites. However, French Guiana are poised to make a statement and disrupt the expected outcomes. With both sides eager to prove themselves, this encounter is set to be a tightly contested affair with high stakes on the line.

When will the French Guiana vs Nicaragua match be played?

French Guiana face Nicaragua in their League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage this Friday, September 6, with the match kicking off at 3:00 PM (ET).

French Guiana vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch French Guiana vs Nicaragua in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between French Guiana and Nicaragua will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

