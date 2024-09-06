Trending topics:
Concacaf Nations League

Where to watch French Guiana vs Nicaragua live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

French Guiana take on Nicaragua in the first Matchday of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Stay tuned for all the details including the date, venue, and kickoff time in the USA.

Jason Coronel of Nicaragua with coach Marco Antonio Figueroa
© IMAGO / ANPJason Coronel of Nicaragua with coach Marco Antonio Figueroa

By Leonardo Herrera

French Guiana play against Nicaragua in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. USA viewers can find all the essential information, including the game date, kickoff time, and where to stream or watch, to make sure they catch every moment of the excitement.

[Watch French Guiana vs Nicaragua live in the USA on Paramount+]

In Group B, where Jamaica, Honduras, and Trinidad and Tobago are favored to secure the two quarter-final spots, the upcoming clash between Nicaragua and French Guiana carries significant weight. Both teams are looking to defy the odds and make a push for advancement, with relegation also looming large over their matchup. As they battle not only for position but also to avoid dropping out, this game is crucial for both squads.

Nicaragua, having regained some momentum and respect over the past year, enters the fray as the favorites. However, French Guiana are poised to make a statement and disrupt the expected outcomes. With both sides eager to prove themselves, this encounter is set to be a tightly contested affair with high stakes on the line.

When will the French Guiana vs Nicaragua match be played?

French Guiana face Nicaragua in their League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage this Friday, September 6, with the match kicking off at 3:00 PM (ET).

French Guiana forward Abelinti – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

French Guiana forward Abelinti – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

French Guiana vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

Colombia star Luis Diaz’s confident message ahead Argentina’s clash in World Cup Qualifiers

see also

Colombia star Luis Diaz’s confident message ahead Argentina’s clash in World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch French Guiana vs Nicaragua in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between French Guiana and Nicaragua will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Arturo Vidal slams Chile manager after dismal defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Arturo Vidal slams Chile manager after dismal defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying

Why is Neymar not playing for Brazil against Ecuador in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Neymar not playing for Brazil against Ecuador in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Cesc Fabregas directly compares a current player to the game-changing aura of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry
Soccer

Cesc Fabregas directly compares a current player to the game-changing aura of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry

France vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

France vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo