World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia star Luis Diaz’s confident message ahead Argentina’s clash in World Cup Qualifiers

Ahead of the 2024 Copa America final rematch between Argentina and Colombia, Liverpool star Luis Díaz has sent a bold message to heat up the preview.

Luis Diaz
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz

By Natalia Lobo

After losing the 2024 Copa America’s final to Argentina, Colombia will host La Albiceleste for the World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The clash promises to be a tight one, but Liverpool star Luis Diaz says that their team isn’t seeking “revenge” but they always want to “beat the big teams.”

We’re not focused on avenging the Copa América final loss. Instead, it’s about analyzing what we did well in that match and identifying areas to improve so we can counter them and come out on top,” the winger said, according to Diario Olé.

Argentina defeated Colombia with a goal by Lautaro Martinez in extra time in the Copa America final played in Miami. However, it was a competitive game between the two best sides of the tournament.

Our goal is to get a good result, play our game, and stay well-organized,” Diaz said. “We may have lost the final to them, but football always offers chances for redemption,” the player added.

luis diaz cuti romero

Luis Diaz and Cuti Romero during the 2024 Copa America final (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Before playing Argentina, Colombia will travel to Lima to play against Peru on Thursday, Sept. 5. Los Cafeteros are currently third in the South American Qualifiers table with 12 points, and they won their last two games against Paraguay and Brazil.

Argentina will play without Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, Argentina will face Chile on Thursday at El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. La Albiceleste is first on the Qualifiers table, with 15 points. Lionel Scaloni’s side have won four of their last five matches, losing only to Uruguay back in November.

see also

Lionel Scaloni makes something clear about Argentina"s No. 10 shirt during Lionel Messi"s absence

“I spoke with Messi, and it was too early to include him on the list,” scaloni explained when asked about Messi’s situation in a press conference. Meanwhile, Inter Miami’s coach Tata Martino said that they are aiming for a September 14 comeback, when the club clashes against Philadelphia Union.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

