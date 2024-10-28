Trending topics:
Where to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray will face Besiktas in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Yunus Akgun of Galatasaray
© IMAGO / BildbyranYunus Akgun of Galatasaray

By Leonardo Herrera

Galatasaray take on Besiktas in a Matchday 10 showdown in the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the U.S. won’t miss a beat, with the game available across several broadcast and streaming platforms, offering full access to the action as it unfolds. Here’s how to catch every thrilling moment of this rivalry clash.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for another electrifying edition of one of Europe’s most intense derbies as Galatasaray and Besiktas, two of Turkey’s historic giants, clash in a high-stakes showdown. Galatasaray sit atop the table with 25 points, boasting an impressive record of eight wins and one draw through nine matches.

Besiktas, on the other hand, trail closely with 20 points and has a golden opportunity to narrow the gap to just two points with a victory over their fierce rivals. With the league lead on the line, this match promises all the drama and intensity fans expect from one of the European most storied rivalries.

When will the Galatasaray vs Besiktas match be played?

Galatasaray face Besiktas for the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 10 this Monday, October 28. The action is set to kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Ciro Immobile of Besiktas

Ciro Immobile of Besiktas – IMAGO / HMB-Media

Galatasaray vs Besiktas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Besiktas live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a free trial. Fans can also tune in through beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz for full coverage.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

