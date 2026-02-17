Where to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray will face off against Juventus in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Juventus online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

A spot in the Round of 16 is on the line as Juventus meet Galatasaray in a high-stakes showdown. Juventus, a traditional European powerhouse, have struggled for consistency this season but will rely on their experience to control the match.

Meanwhile, the current Turkish Süper Lig leaders, Galatasaray, see an opportunity against a vulnerable opponent and will look to capitalize on their momentum to pull off a statement win and advance.

When will the Galatasaray vs Juventus match be played?

Galatasaray take on Juventus this Tuesday, February 17, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Ahmed Kutucu of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Juventus. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.