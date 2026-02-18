NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes something clear about Tobias Meyers ahead of upcoming Opening Day

A new Major League Baseball season is just around the corner, and preparations are already ramping up in full force. Among the teams that made some of the strongest moves this offseason are the New York Mets, led by Carlos Mendoza, who added Tobias Myers to their roster after he arrived from the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the start of the season — specifically Opening Day — fast approaching, there has been plenty of recent speculation about the possibility that Myers might not be available for the occasion. However, according to insider Anthony DiComo on X, Mendoza appears to have other plans.

“Tobias Myers will be on the Mets’ Opening Day roster one way or the other, Carlos Mendoza said today. If the rotation is full because everyone is healthy, Myers will to go to the bullpen. The Mets won’t send him to the minors simply to keep him stretched out.”

While there are still a few days to go before the start of a new season in the MLB, the Mets appear ready to give Tobias Myers a prominent role — even as many had speculated that his destination might lie elsewhere.

Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.

Tobias Myers’ arrival in New York

Tobias Myers caught the Mets’ attention primarily due to his versatility and his impressive performance against them in the 2024 postseason. During the 2025 season with Milwaukee, Myers posted a 3.55 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP over 50.2 innings, featuring a repertoire led by a mid-90s fastball and a sharp cutter.

The Mets value his swingman profile—having posted a stellar 1.62 ERA as a reliever compared to a 3.48 ERA as a starter—as well as his ability to fill the strike zone and perform in high-pressure moments.

When is Opening Day of the MLB season?

The New York Mets officially open their 2026 season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, March 26. The game is scheduled for 1PM ET at Citi Field. After an off-day on Friday, the Mets will continue their opening three-game series against the Pirates over the weekend before hitting the road to face the St. Louis Cardinals.