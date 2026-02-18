NFL insider makes bold prediction for Seahawks after ownership announces intent to sell team

The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced that the franchise is for sale. After the news was confirmed, an NFL insider made a bold prediction about the Super Bowl LX champions.

Before Super Bowl LX, reports emerged that the Seahawks would be put up for sale following the big game. Once Seattle secured its second Vince Lombardi Trophy, those rumors stopped being speculation and became reality.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks confirmed they are officially for sale. The organization made the announcement on social media, prompting immediate reactions across the NFL world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFL insider believes Seahawks could break world record with sale

Adam Schefter is widely regarded as one of the most reliable NFL insiders. Following the announcement of the Seahawks’ sale, he issued a bold prediction regarding the reigning Super Bowl champions.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Schefter reacted to the news with a strong statement: “The sale of the Seattle Seahawks is expected to set a new record for the price of a sports franchise,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Coming off a Super Bowl victory, Seattle’s valuation has undoubtedly increased. However, surpassing the current world record will not be easy — especially considering the historic benchmark set by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

see also Maxx Crosby reportedly could join a recent Super Bowl-winning team amid Raiders trade rumors

In 2025, the Lakers established the record for the highest sale in sports history when Mark Walter became the majority owner after reportedly paying $10 billion for the NBA franchise.

Advertisement

Although the Seahawks are fresh off a championship run, surpassing the sale of a globally iconic franchise like the Lakers would be a major milestone. Still, with the NFL continuing to grow in revenue and global appeal, Seattle could represent a highly attractive investment opportunity.