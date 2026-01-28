Where to watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City and Galatasaray will face each other in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

A high-stakes clash awaits as two established rivals enter this matchup needing a result after coming up empty in their previous outings. Galatasaray kept their knockout hopes alive with a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Atletico Madrid and now needs at least a draw to stay in the picture.

A victory, meanwhile, would secure their fate outright and they’ll go after it. Manchester City, on the other side, look to rebound from a surprising 3–1 loss to Bodø/Glimt, knowing a victory is essential as they try to keep their Round of 16 hopes within reach.

When will the Manchester City vs Galatasaray match be played?

Manchester City play against Galatasaray this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Leroy Sane of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Galatasaray. Catch all the action live on Paramount+.