Gremio will face Fluminense for first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Gremio vs Fluminense in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Gremio will face Fluminense for first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Discover all the essential details, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a thoughtfully selected array of streaming choices customized for viewers located in the United States.

[Watch Gremio vs Fluminense Live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Copa Libertadores Round of 16 kicks off with a thrilling matchup between two Brazilian powerhouses. Fluminense, despite their current struggles in the Brasileirao, where they sit in a relegation zone with just 20 points, have shown remarkable resilience in the Libertadores this year.

Gremio, meanwhile, are not faring much better domestically, clinging to a marginally safer position with 24 points, only three points above the relegation zone. For both teams, the Libertadores represents a crucial opportunity to salvage their season, making this clash a must-watch as they vie for glory on the continental stage.

When will the Gremio vs Fluminense match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Gremio and Fluminense will be played this Tuesday, August 13 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Aravena of Gremio – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Gremio vs Fluminense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Gremio vs Fluminense in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Gremio and Fluminense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS.