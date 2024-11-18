Where to watch Haiti vs Puerto Rico live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Haiti play against Puerto Rico in the League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Haiti will face off against Puerto Rico in League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Fans in the United States can access all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Haiti vs Puerto Rico in the USA on Paramount+]

Group C of League B wraps up with a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top-performing teams in the group. While the game has no impact on qualification, the stakes are still high, especially for one side aiming to make history. Puerto Rico, with 9 points, can no longer catch Haiti, who sit comfortably at 15 points.

Despite being locked out of the Gold Cup preliminaries due to Bermuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines holding higher rankings, Puerto Rico are determined to secure a historic second-place finish. On the other side, Haiti will be looking to maintain their perfect record, hoping to finish the group stage with a flawless 18 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Haiti vs Puerto Rico match be played?

Haiti take on Puerto Rico in the League B Matchday 6 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Monday, November 18. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Jeremy de Leon of Puerto Rico in a game with RM Castilla – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Advertisement

Haiti vs Puerto Rico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to Haiti vs Puerto Rico in the USA

The 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League match between Haiti and Puerto Rico is available for free streaming in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.