Independiente del Valle will receive Boca Juniors for the first leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Independiente del Valle gear up to host Boca Juniors in a high-stakes clash for the first leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32. Get ready for all the crucial details, from match dates and kickoff times to exclusive streaming options curated for USA audiences.

In a clash of contenders amidst challenging seasons, the stage is set for an electrifying showdown. Independiente del Valle, narrowly edged out in Copa Libertadores qualification by a mere point behind San Lorenzo, now pivot to their Sudamericana pursuit.

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors, overcoming earlier group stage hurdles with a revamped squad, are primed to vie for championship glory once more. As both squads eye redemption and resurgence, their early encounter in this Sudamericana campaign promises a spectacle brimming with intensity and determination.

When will the Independiente del Valle vs Boca Juniors match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Independiente del Valle and Boca Juniors will be played this Wednesday, July 17 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Independiente del Valle vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2024 Copa Sudamericana game between Independiente and Valle vs Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS.