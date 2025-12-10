Where to watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito live in the USA: 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A

Independiente del Valle will play against LDU Quito in the Matchday 3 of theMatchday 3 of the 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A final stage. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

With international qualification hanging in the balance, Liga de Quito enter a high-stakes showdown against already-crowned champions Independiente del Valle. While Independiente have locked up the league title, the focus now is on closing the season with momentum, but the urgency clearly belongs to Liga.

Sitting second on 65 points and holding a slim one-point advantage over Barcelona, Liga understand that a victory would provide valuable breathing room in the race for the league’s final direct berth into the Libertadores group stage, turning this matchup into a must-win moment as the pressure mounts late in the campaign.

When will the Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito match be played?

Independiente del Valle will face LDU Quito in a Matchday 3 clash of the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A final stage this Wednesday, December 10. The match is set to kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito in the USA

This 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A game between Independiente del Valle and LDU Quito will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.