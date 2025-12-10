Trending topics:
LigaPro Serie A

Where to watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito live in the USA: 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A

Independiente del Valle will face LDU Quito in Matchday 3 of the 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A final stage. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Claudio Spinelli of Independiente del Valle
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesClaudio Spinelli of Independiente del Valle

Independiente del Valle will play against LDU Quito in the Matchday 3 of theMatchday 3 of the 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A final stage. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito live in the USA on Fanatiz]

With international qualification hanging in the balance, Liga de Quito enter a high-stakes showdown against already-crowned champions Independiente del Valle. While Independiente have locked up the league title, the focus now is on closing the season with momentum, but the urgency clearly belongs to Liga.

Sitting second on 65 points and holding a slim one-point advantage over Barcelona, Liga understand that a victory would provide valuable breathing room in the race for the league’s final direct berth into the Libertadores group stage, turning this matchup into a must-win moment as the pressure mounts late in the campaign.

When will the Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito match be played?

Independiente del Valle will face LDU Quito in a Matchday 3 clash of the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A final stage this Wednesday, December 10. The match is set to kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Alexander Alvarado of LDU de Quito – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Alexander Alvarado of LDU de Quito – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM
CT: 4:00 PM
MT: 3:00 PM
PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito in the USA

This 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A game between Independiente del Valle and LDU Quito will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
