MLB News: Amid Cody Bellinger drama, NY Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner makes something clear about team’s budget

The New York Yankees want nothing more than re-signing Cody Bellinger in the MLB offseason. Watching the star outfielder and first baseman sign with another team would be heartbreaking for the Pinstripers. Not much has gone their way so far in the winter, so Hal Steinbrenner and the front office know they can’t afford another setback.

Under Hal Steinbrenner’s ownership, the Yankees never fail to remind their fans that the Evil Empire days are long gone. New York isn’t the ever-consuming juggernaut that could afford any player in MLB. It sounds ironic coming from an organization with an estimated value of $8.2 billion, according to Forbes. Still, Steinbrenner has now dropped a bold message on the team’s budget, as Bellinger remains unsigned.

“Everybody wants to talk about revenues. That’s not a fair statement or an accurate statement. They need to talk about our expenses, including the $100 million expense to the City of New York that we have to pay every Feb. 1. So it all starts to add up in a hurry,” Steinbrenner commented, via amNewYork.

Yankees payroll

As it stands, the NY Yankees will be allocating an approximate of $202.5 million to pay for all the salaries on the team. However, there is still a long offseason ahead and New York may bring new weapons on board. All of which, of course, will be paid accordingly.

Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner at Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge leads the way thanks to his $350 million deal, which will earn him a $40 million salary in the 2026 MLB campaign. Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton close out the podium with their $36 million and $29 million salaries, respectively.

Bellinger’s situation

With Bellinger opting out of on the final season of his three-year, $80 million contract—passing up on $25 million guaranteed—it’s safe to say if he agrees to terms with the Bronx Bombers it will be on a bigger contract, preferably one that gives him job security heading into the later years of his career.

All signs indicate Steinbrenner and the Yankees are heading towards a crossroads with Bellinger: either they go all in on their pursuit of the World Series or they pinch pennies and hope it doesn’t come back to bite them later next season.

