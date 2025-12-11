Joe Burrow set off alarms for the Cincinnati Bengals by admitting that he might not be happy playing football. As expected, the quarterback’s comments have sparked many rumors about a possible early retirement.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. I’ve been through a lot and, if it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? I’m not sure there was a singular moment of time, it’s just reflection on a lot of things that I’ve done and I’ve been through in my career. I’ve been through more than most and it’s certainly not easy on the brain or the body. So, I’m just trying to have fun doing it again.”

Burrow seemed destined to become a legend after reaching the Super Bowl in just his second season. However, due to injuries and a poorly built Bengals roster, the last few years have been completely disappointing.

Is Joe Burrow retiring?

Joe Burrow is not retiring at the moment, but, judging by his words, the possibility seems to exist. The quarterback admitted that he is frustrated by many things happening in his life on and off the field.

“There’s just a lot of things going on right now. All the above (football related and personal things). All we can do is focus week to week trying to win games. I don’t think anybody is really thinking about the playoffs right now. That’s within reach, but, on our finger tips. So, we just got to keep doing what we’re doing and try to get better.”

Burrow’s situation has brought back memories of what happened with Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. The extraordinary Stanford prospect was a fantastic player, but for very similar reasons, he retired at just 29 years old.

