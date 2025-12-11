Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Lineups for Liga MX 2025 Apertura final first leg

This Thursday, Mexican soccer once again comes to a halt as Tigres UANL host Toluca at Estadio Universitario for the first leg of the Liga MX 2025 Apertura Final, a matchup that promises drama, intensity, and two attack-minded approaches that could define the entire series.

The side led by Guido Pizarro arrive after eliminating Cruz Azul, drawing 2–2 on aggregate but advancing thanks to their higher position in the table. Tigres return to a final with the belief that they can reclaim their place as champions of Mexican soccer.

Toluca, meanwhile, survived an equally demanding semifinal against Rayados, finishing 3–3 on aggregate and moving on under the same criteria. Both clubs enter with championship aspirations, though the Red Devils carry an added storyline: the chance to secure back-to-back titles.

Tigres expected lineup

Tigres continue to rely on the formula that has brought them success in recent seasons, combining a strong defensive base with clinical attacking moments. Winning the title this semester could help close the chapter of Andre Pierre Gignac, who has become both a club icon and one of the greatest goal scorers in Mexican history.

Joaquim Pereira of Tigres

The expected starting XI for Tigres against Toluca is: Nahuel Guzman, Joaquim Pereira, Marca Farfan, Jesus Angulo, Fernando Gorriaran, Juan Brunetta, Jesus Garza, Diego Lainez, Romulo Zanre, Angel Correa, Andre Pierre Gignac.

Toluca expected lineup

Toluca remain one of the most dynamic attacking sides in the league. In the second leg of the semifinals, they delivered a thrilling 4–3 victory over Monterrey at Nemesio Diez. Even without Alexis Vega, Antonio Mohamed’s squad has established itself as one of the most entertaining teams in the tournament.

Toluca’s expected starting XI against Tigres is: Hugo Gonzalez, Andres Pereira, Jesus Gallardo, Everardo Lopez, Franco Romero, Nicolas Castro, Jesus Angulo, Marcel Ruiz, Santiago Simon, Helinho, Paulinho.