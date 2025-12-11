MLB Rumors: NY Yankees eye two top pitching options amid Cody Bellinger pursuit

The New York Yankees are once again at the center of offseason speculation. With free-agent targets like Cody Bellinger and potential trades circulating, pitching remains a top priority for the Bronx Bombers. Among the names most frequently mentioned are Nationals’ left-hander MacKenzie Gore and Japanese star Tatsuya Imai.

The rumors highlight the pressure on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, as the team aims to keep pace with division rival Toronto Blue Jays. With Toronto already active in the offseason, New York is seeking ways to strengthen its rotation and maintain competitiveness in the American League East.

The Yankees are being proactive in exploring options. Whether through trades or signings, the team is evaluating every avenue to improve its roster ahead of the 2026 campaign

Could the Yankees land Tatsuya Imai?

Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai has been linked to the Yankees as a possible addition to match Toronto’s offseason moves. “If the Yankees can add Imai, they’ll match Toronto’s addition of Cease,” noted ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Imai’s signing would give New York a strong arm in the rotation while keeping pace with their divisional rival.

MacKenzie Gore #1 of the Nationals pitches in the first inning against the Braves. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Is MacKenzie Gore a trade option for New York?

Washington Nationals’ left-hander MacKenzie Gore is also a reported target. “His name came up a lot in Orlando, and there are enough motivated teams in part because he’s good and affordable,” Rogers said. Gore could provide the Yankees a cost-effective solution and depth in the rotation, especially given his fit in an American League East team.

The Yankees’ next moves remain uncertain, but the team is clearly active in evaluating top pitching talent. Whether it’s through a trade for Gore or signing Imai, the organization is determined to maintain its competitive edge in the AL East.