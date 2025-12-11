MLB insider drops big news regarding Tarik Skubal’s future as Tigers consider trading the ace

The MLB offseason could be one of the most entertaining periods of the year. One of the best pitchers in baseball could be on the block as the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal could go into trade conversations.

Per Jorge Castillo of ESPN, a Tarik Skubal trade is very “likely.” Also David Vassegh of MLB Network said that the Tigers will ask for a similar return to what the Nationals received for Juan Soto back in 2022.

Hence, a very good haul would be required to land him, but Vassegh said the Dodgers would be one of the few teams that can meet that kind of price. That would be cementing the best rotation in baseball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dodgers rotation would be an absolute show

The MLB is called ‘The Show’ for a reason. If Skubal ends up in the Dodgers, they would really be a show in every single game. Skubal would join Yoshi Yamamoto (the current World Series MVP), Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. This would be stellar everywhere.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

As for the Dodgers, they are looking for an ace to replace recently-retired Clayton Kershaw. Skubal has won the last two Cy Young awards in the American League. He is as elite as a pitcher can be.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers player reportedly intended to go to unexpected destination

Skubal is in the middle of his prime

At just 28 years old, Skubal is in the middle of his prime and he is making sure every opposing team knows it. The last season, Skubal even had a shutout. The fact is if Skubal is on the mound, a win is almost guaranteed.

Advertisement

Going from Detroit to Los Angeles would also mean a huge upgrade in expectations. Yes, the Tigers are a good team, but the Dodgers are back-to-back champions, so pressure is at the highest level, and Skubal has the talent to deliver. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers pull the trigger on the trade or not.