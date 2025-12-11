Cubs’ Craig Counsell delivers firm message on replacing Kyle Tucker amid NY Mets, NY Yankees interest

The MLB offseason has placed the Chicago Cubs at a crossroads, and the Kylian Tucker storyline has now taken center stage in Chicago’s roster planning. As rumors circulate around major-market suitors like the New York Mets and New York Yankees, manager Craig Counsell has stepped in to clarify the organization’s direction.

The Cubs parted with significant prospect capital to acquire Tucker from Houston last December, a move that was seen as a win-now gamble. Tucker’s lone season in Chicago delivered production but not the transformative impact the front office hoped for. With free agency now underway and Tucker commanding attention from multiple contenders, the Cubs’ silence on negotiations became a storyline of its own.

That silence ended when Counsell spoke publicly about the club’s position. His message was pointed: the Cubs recognize the loss but believe their internal foundation can sustain it.

How does Counsell plan to replace Kyle Tucker?

Counsell acknowledged the unavoidable: “From a position player standpoint, the loss right now is Tucker obviously,” he said, according to The Athletic. “The rest of the group is back and likely with us.” His candor offered reassurance that the Cubs are aligned internally, even as fans question how the lineup will absorb the departure.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a home run. John McCoy/Getty Images

He also emphasized the importance of depth, noting that Chicago’s unusually healthy 2025 season cannot be assumed again. “You’re just trying to fortify the roster as a whole,” Counsell said.

Will in-house talent fill Tucker’s role?

The Cubs believe their top young players are ready to shoulder a significant portion of the workload. Counsell highlighted promising contributions from Moises Ballesteros and Owen Cassie late in the season, viewing them as key pieces moving forward. “Between him and Owen… those are two important players as we sit right now,” he noted.

