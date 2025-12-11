Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Tigres UANL face Toluca in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 finals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Joaquim Pereira of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJoaquim Pereira of Tigres

Tigres UANL will face off against Toluca in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca online in the US on Fubo]

The first leg of a highly anticipated final features two fierce rivals battling for the title after impressive postseason runs. Regular-season leaders Toluca arrive chasing a second trophy of 2025, coming off a gritty series win against Monterrey.

Challenging the defending champions are a Tigres UANL, who have had a great season and recently eliminated title contenders like Cruz Azul. With the championship at stake, a decisive performance in this first matchup could shape the outcome of the entire series.

Advertisement

When will the Tigres UANL vs Toluca match be played?

Tigres UANL play against Toluca in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals this Thursday, December 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Helinho of Toluca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Helinho of Toluca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Toluca will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Peacock, FOX Sports, FOX Deportes and Estrella TV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Lineups for Liga MX 2025 Apertura final first leg
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Lineups for Liga MX 2025 Apertura final first leg

What happens if Tigres UANL win, tie or lose vs Toluca today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura final 1st leg?
Soccer

What happens if Tigres UANL win, tie or lose vs Toluca today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura final 1st leg?

What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Tigres today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura semifinals second leg?
Soccer

What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Tigres today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura semifinals second leg?

MLB insider drops big news regarding Tarik Skubal’s future as Tigers consider trading the ace
MLB

MLB insider drops big news regarding Tarik Skubal’s future as Tigers consider trading the ace

Better Collective Logo