Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami announce four players won’t return in 2026

After Lionel Messi recently celebrated winning the MLS title with Inter Miami, he bid farewell to two former teammates from his Barcelona days who announced their retirement. In the midst of these farewells, Inter Miami‘s front office have confirmed that four players will not return to the squad next season.

The players departing include Fafa Picault and William Yarbrough, whose contract options were declined, along with Ryan Sailor, who is out of contract. Additionally, Marcelo Weigandt will be leaving as his loan period has expired, according to Inter Miami’s official website. These changes mean Messi will not see these players in Miami’s lineup next season.

With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retiring, Inter Miami are seeking alternatives to replace these pivotal players. Various names in the trade market are lining up as potential additions to help the reigning champions defend their title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, Messi and Inter Miami face numerous challenges next season, including the opportunity to compete in the Concacaf Champions League, a trophy still absent from the team’s collection. With strategic roster additions, they have a promising chance to succeed in this endeavor.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Core players continuing with Inter Miami next season

Although Messi will miss his retired teammates in 2026, several key players remain integral to the roster under head coach Javier Mascherano’s leadership, as they continue to evolve the team’s game plan. The lineup boasts some significant talent ready to shine next season.

Advertisement

see also Luis Suarez expected to leave Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, with next destination reportedly in sight

Noah Allen, Tomas Aviles, Israel Boatwright, Yannick Bright, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray, Tyler Hall, Gonzalo Lujan, Lionel Messi, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Mateo Silvetti, Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul and Oscar Ustari are confirmed to stay with Inter Miami for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Ongoing negotiations for Inter Miami

Furthermore, Inter Miami are actively negotiating with last season’s players including Luis Suarez, Baltasar Rodriguez, Tadeo Allende, Rocco Rios Novo, and Allen Obando, in order to finalize their involvement with the team for the 2026 season or to leave to another team.