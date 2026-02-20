Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana gives bold take on Messi, Laporta amid club elections

In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana delivered bold remarks on Lionel Messi, Joan Laporta, Lamine Yamal, and the club’s future ahead of the upcoming elections.

Barcelona are facing a pivotal moment in their history. The club will elect a new president in March, with Joan Laporta seeking reelection in what promises to be a closely contested race.

One of his challengers is Xavier Vilajoana. After spending several years within the club’s structure, he recently spoke exclusively with World Soccer Talk, addressing key issues that now form the foundation of his campaign.

Xavier Vilajoana

Xavier Vilajoana questions Joan Laporta’s management

Barcelona operates differently from many other global powerhouses. The club’s 141,390 members vote every six years to elect a president they believe can guide Barça toward long-term stability and success.

Vilajoana is one of the candidates in this year’s election. He has spent more than 20 years at the club, serving as a board member under Joan Laporta, Sandro Rosell, and Josep Maria Bartomeu. Now, he is seeking the presidency himself.

Although he has worked closely with Laporta in the past, Vilajoana has not shied away from criticism. One of the most controversial topics he addressed is the club’s ongoing financial struggles, which have limited Barcelona’s ability to make major signings in recent years.

“What this board (Laporta’s) has done in recent years is the following: they have not been able to apply the 1:1 rule since they took over, and they have accumulated losses of nearly €300 million while selling assets and bringing forward revenues worth €900 million. We are talking about a board that, in four years, would have lost €1 billion, which is the current value of the first-team squad.

“That is not opinion, those are official club figures. We are talking about stagnant ordinary revenues, with virtually no innovation in revenue streams. Everything was bet, at the time, on the exploitation of the Camp Nou. Barcelona is much more than that, or at least it should be. This board has been incapable, over all these years, of rethinking the model.”

Xavier Vilajoana claims Lionel Messi’s exit could have been avoided

On August 5, 2021, the football world was stunned when Barcelona confirmed Lionel Messi’s departure. The Argentine legend was not renewed due to financial constraints, but Vilajoana now argues that the situation could have been handled differently.

“Definitely, yes—Messi could have been renewed,” Vilajoana said. “The problem is that he was not renewed before June 30, 2021. From that point on, he became a new signing. That is a very important factor, because from there the 1+1 rule came into play in a different way. An attempt was made to renew him as a new signing. This was negligence on the part of the president (Joan Laporta) and the board of directors. Negligence.”

Lionel Messi during a Barcelona match.

With Laporta now his direct rival in the election, Vilajoana has taken a firm stance. He suggested that Messi’s departure might have been avoided under different leadership and even implied that a return would be unlikely if Laporta remains president.

“Leo is Barça and Barça is Leo. I was lucky enough to coincide with him for five years, and I believe his image or name should not be used for electoral gain. That would be a major mistake. I know him very well. He is a mature and intelligent person.

“He will come back when he wants, and with any president—except the current one, who has already shown that he does not want him, and that if he were to come back under him, it would be at night. That must be very clear. I am very clear about it because I know him.”

La Masia and Lamine Yamal central to Vilajoana’s project

Vilajoana also emphasized the importance of La Masia, Barcelona’s famed youth academy, which he considers the cornerstone of the club’s identity. He believes the academy’s prominence has diminished in recent years and has pledged to restore its central role if elected.

Regarding Lamine Yamal, Vilajoana acknowledged playing a part in the young star’s early development within the club. However, he avoided taking full credit, noting that Yamal’s talent was too evident for Barcelona to overlook.

“It has gone downhill. And we are seeing it. If La Masia ends up being the solution to everything, I always say it should not be the solution, it should be the priority. Always look at home first, and if pieces are missing or players need to be complemented, then look outside. In recent years, investment in La Masia, in player development, has been cut by nearly 40%.

“I believe it is the club’s responsibility not only to help players grow and protect them sportingly, but also personally and familially. At the time, Lamine was going through a complicated situation, as his parents were separating, which affects any child. We decided to break internal club rules and convince his parents to let him stay overnight at La Masia, to give him structure and closer personal follow-up because we believed he needed it as a child. In the end, time has proven us right.”

Does Barcelona’s future include Harry Kane?

One name that has been strongly linked to Barcelona this year is Harry Kane. The English striker is reportedly expected to leave Bayern Munich, with the Spanish giants potentially eyeing a move for him this summer.

Xavier Vilajoana has now confirmed that there have been talks with Kane’s representatives. The presidential candidate views the England captain as a marquee signing for his project, potentially positioning him as the long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski amid rumors surrounding the Polish forward’s possible departure.ç

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.

“This ultimately has to be discussed, because it depends on the player’s willingness. When I mentioned Harry Kane, it was because we are looking at different profiles, and we believe he is a very interesting profile for Barcelona.

“From there, there have been approaches. We agree on the type of player that fits us, but there are others, in different positions, that we believe need strengthening after looking at the players coming through La Masia and analyzing the potential market.”