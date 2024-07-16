Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are set to host Toronto FC on MLS Matchday 26 in a thrilling 2024 showdown. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto FC live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 26

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are set to host Toronto FC on MLS Matchday 26 in a thrilling 2024 showdown. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

Inter Miami remains locked in a fierce battle with Cincinnati for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite the absence of Lionel Messi, who was injured during Argentina’s match against Colombia in the Copa America final, the team is bolstered by the presence of Luis Suarez. Inter Miami aims to reclaim first place with a crucial home victory.

The task won’t be easy as they face Toronto FC, a team with inconsistent performances this MLS season. Currently sitting in eighth place, the Canadian squad is eager to climb the standings and secure a postseason berth. Both teams recognize the significance of this matchup in their quests for playoff positioning.

When will the Inter Miami vs Toronto FC match be played?

Inter Miami are set to face Toronto FC in a crucial Matchday 26 clash of the 2024 MLS season this Wednesday, July 17, with kickoff slated for 7:30 PM (ET).

Prince Owusu of Toronto FC – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto FC in the USA

Inter Miami’s 2024 MLS regular season showdown with Toronto FC will be streamed live on MLS League Pass via Apple TV in the USA.