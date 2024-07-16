Inter Miami has finally unveiled the Miami Dolphins kit that the club will use as their third kit, alongside several other MLS teams.

Major League Soccer and Adidas have announced the 2024 collection of the “MLS Archive Collection,” paying homage to past eras of MLS teams while adding a modern twist to certain historical periods.

The worst-kept secret was Inter Miami’s third kit, which appears to be a tribute to the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, although MLS and Adidas won’t admit that.

The other teams participating in the Archive Collection include LA Galaxy, LAFC, Portland Timbers, and Sporting Kansas City. The LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City kits are throwbacks to the inaugural seasons of MLS in 1996 and 1997.

MLS Archive Kit information

The Galaxy wore their Archive kits when Nike was their uniform supplier at the league’s inception, while Sporting Kansas City was originally known as the Wiz and later the Wizards after the 1996 season.

LAFC’s kit draws inspiration from 1970s-era Southern California iconography, while the Portland Timbers’ design pays homage to Clive Charles, a former Portland Timbers player in the 1970s and a former assistant coach for the US Men’s National Team.

Inter Miami’s Archive Kit, although not explicitly branded as a Miami Dolphins kit, is described by MLS as “Tapping into 1980s nostalgia, Inter Miami’s archive kit leans heavily on the vibrancy of vintage Miami style.”