Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch Inter vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Inter play against Juventus in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter
© IMAGO / Manuel StefanLautaro Martinez of Inter

By Leonardo Herrera

Inter and Juventus will face against each other Matchday 9 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. USA fans won’t miss a beat, with the game available across multiple platforms, including major broadcast and streaming services. Check here for all the viewing options.

[Watch Inter vs Juventus online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Inter and Juventus gear up for a thrilling showdown on Serie A’s Matchday 9, with much more than three points on the line. Both teams, trailing league leaders Napoli, are desperate for a win that could edge them closer to the top.

The stakes are high for this heated derby; a draw does neither team any favors in their pursuit of the title, adding intensity to an already high-impact clash as these fierce rivals vie to close the gap on Napoli.

Advertisement

When will the Inter vs Juventus match be played?

Inter take on Juventus in the Matchday 9 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Sunday, October 27. The showdown kicks off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Inter vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Ballon d’Or: Lautaro Martinez receives another endorsement following Lionel Messi’s praise

see also

Ballon d’Or: Lautaro Martinez receives another endorsement following Lionel Messi’s praise

How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024/2025 Serie A showdown between Inter and Juventus which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

MLB News: Anthony Rizzo makes something clear to Dodgers about World Series Game 3
MLB

MLB News: Anthony Rizzo makes something clear to Dodgers about World Series Game 3

Better Collective Logo