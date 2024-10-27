Where to watch Inter vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Inter and Juventus will face against each other Matchday 9 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. USA fans won’t miss a beat, with the game available across multiple platforms, including major broadcast and streaming services. Check here for all the viewing options.
Inter and Juventus gear up for a thrilling showdown on Serie A’s Matchday 9, with much more than three points on the line. Both teams, trailing league leaders Napoli, are desperate for a win that could edge them closer to the top.
The stakes are high for this heated derby; a draw does neither team any favors in their pursuit of the title, adding intensity to an already high-impact clash as these fierce rivals vie to close the gap on Napoli.
When will the Inter vs Juventus match be played?
Inter take on Juventus in the Matchday 9 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Sunday, October 27. The showdown kicks off at 1:00 PM (ET).
Inter vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA
ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM
How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA
Don’t miss the 2024/2025 Serie A showdown between Inter and Juventus which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.