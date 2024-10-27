Where to watch Inter vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Inter play against Juventus in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Inter and Juventus will face against each other Matchday 9 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. USA fans won’t miss a beat, with the game available across multiple platforms, including major broadcast and streaming services. Check here for all the viewing options.

[Watch Inter vs Juventus online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Inter and Juventus gear up for a thrilling showdown on Serie A’s Matchday 9, with much more than three points on the line. Both teams, trailing league leaders Napoli, are desperate for a win that could edge them closer to the top.

The stakes are high for this heated derby; a draw does neither team any favors in their pursuit of the title, adding intensity to an already high-impact clash as these fierce rivals vie to close the gap on Napoli.

When will the Inter vs Juventus match be played?

Inter take on Juventus in the Matchday 9 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Sunday, October 27. The showdown kicks off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Inter vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024/2025 Serie A showdown between Inter and Juventus which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.