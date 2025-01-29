Where to watch Inter vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Inter will face off against Monaco on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of the most tightly contested matchups of the league stage’s final round features Inter and Monaco, both vying for a top-8 finish to secure a spot in the round of 16. Inter, enjoying an impressive campaign with 16 points out of a possible 21, need a win to guarantee their place among the elite.

Monaco, trailing closely with 13 points, face a tougher task as they not only need a victory but also depend on other results to advance. While Inter enter as favorites, Monaco remain determined to pull off an upset and keep their hopes alive.

When will the Inter vs Monaco match be played?

Inter receive Monaco this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Inter vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Monaco in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Inter and Monaco. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.