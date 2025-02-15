Messi’s role with Argentina under scrutiny by soccer icon: ‘You don’t feel whether he’s there or not’

Lionel Messi is approaching the twilight of his illustrious professional career, yet paradoxically, he is experiencing his most prolific periods with Argentina. After years of struggles, the forward has led the team to four titles over the last four years, reaching the pinnacle of world soccer. However, a South American legend recently shared a thought-provoking perspective on Leo’s role within the squad.

“Messi is still Messi. After what he showed in the Copa America, he stands out for the quality he has,” said Alex Aguinaga during an interview with DSports Radio. The former Ecuadorian international highlighted Lionel’s continued brilliance, noting that despite being 37 years old, he remains one of the top stars in world soccer.

“I like Argentina’s team as a whole. They are very solid, very strong,” Aguinaga added, before offering a striking observation on Messi’s role in the team. “Sometimes you don’t feel whether Lionel is there or not,” he said.

While this comment might initially appear as a critique of Messi’s presence on the field for Argentina, in the context of the conversation, it is clear that the 56-year-old former midfielder was praising the collective strength of the Argentina national team. Unlike in previous years, they no longer rely solely on the Inter Miami forward to achieve success, a testament to the depth and unity of the squad.

Alex Aguinaga of Ecuador takes the ball past Stjepan Tomas of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2002.

Who is Alex Aguinaga?

Alex Aguinaga is one of the most influential figures in South American soccer. Widely regarded as the best player in Ecuador‘s history, the former midfielder captained the national team for 17 years, from 1987 to 2004. During that time, he earned 109 caps, scored 23 goals, and represented Ecuador in several major tournaments, including the country’s first World Cup appearance in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

At the club level, Aguinaga began his career at Deportivo Quito at the age of 16 before moving to Mexico, where he spent 14 years with Necaxa. He later had a brief stint with Cruz Azul before returning to Ecuador, where he retired with Liga de Quito in 2005.

Aguinaga’s record threatened by Messi

Having been Ecuador’s most influential player for many years, Aguinaga had the privilege of representing his national team in numerous tournaments. As a result, he holds the record for most Copa America appearances in the competition’s history, a mark he shares with Uruguay’s Angel Romano.

From Argentina 1987 to Peru 2004, Aguinaga represented Ecuador in eight editions of the Copa America. Lionel Messi, after leading Argentina to victory in the 2024 Copa America in the United States, have played in seven editions, just one shy of Aguinaga and Romano’s record. However, with the next Copa America scheduled for 2028, Messi will be 41 years old, making it unlikely that he will be able to extend his participation in the tournament.

