Where to watch Inter vs Napoli live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Inter and Napoli will face against each other for the Matchday 12 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

On a Matchday that saw Juventus claim a 2-0 victory over Torino in the Derby della Mole, Serie A fans are now gearing up for one of the season’s most highly anticipated showdowns. Napoli, currently perched atop the table with 25 points, will host second-place Inter, who trail by just a single point.

This clash holds major implications for the title race, but the rivalry between these two clubs only intensifies the stakes. With Napoli looking to widen their lead and Inter determined to leapfrog their rivals for control of Serie A, this matchup promises to deliver high drama and is a must-watch for any fan of Italian soccer.

When will the Inter vs Napoli match be played?

Inter will host Napoli in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, November 10. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Inter vs Napoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs Napoli in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Inter and Napoli will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.