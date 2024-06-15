Kaka Legends will face Ronaldinho Legends in a friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Kaka Legends will take on Ronaldinho Legends in a friendly match. Fans eagerly anticipating this thrilling encounter can find all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

It’s the perfect opportunity to witness your favorite stars lace up their boots once again and grace the pitch, reminiscent of their performances from decades ago when they mesmerized soccer fans with their immense talent.

Two Brazilian players, both world champions with their country in 2002, two timeless legends—Ronaldinho and Kaka—will serve as captains of their respective legendary teams in what is undoubtedly a duel no soccer fan should miss.

When will the Kaka Legends vs Ronaldinho Legends match be played?

The Kaka Legends vs Ronaldinho Legends in a 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Sunday, June 16, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Kaka Legends vs Ronaldinho Legends: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Kaka Legends vs Ronaldinho Legends in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between Kaka Legends and Ronaldinho Legends can be seen through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS.