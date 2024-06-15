Ecuador play against Honduras in an international friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Ecuador are set to face Honduras in an international friendly match. Fans eagerly anticipating this exciting encounter can find all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The start of the Copa America draws nearer, and teams are making their final preparations for the competition. Ecuador, a team that has demonstrated a high level of play in matches against Argentina (despite the 1-0 defeat) and Bolivia, aims to enter the Copa America in excellent form.

To achieve this, they will confront a rival that came very close to qualifying for the continent’s most prestigious national team competition. It’s none other than Honduras, who, despite not participating in the Copa America, have the opportunity to challenge one of South America’s best teams with an eye on accumulating points for future matches.

When will the Ecuador vs Honduras match be played?

The Ecuador vs Honduras in a 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Sunday, June 16, at 3:30 PM (ET).

Ecuador vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Honduras in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between Ecuador and Honduras can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.