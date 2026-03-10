Where to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LAFC will face off against Alajuelense for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Los Angeles FC head into their next matchup with confidence after a commanding first-round performance against Real España, reinforcing expectations that the MLS side can push for a top-four finish in the tournament.

Their next challenge comes against Costa Rican powerhouse Alajuelense, a club with deep international experience that will look to lean on its history and try to deliver an upset against the favored LAFC.

When will the LAFC vs Alajuelense match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between LAFC vs Alajuelense willbe played this Tuesday, March 10 at 11:00 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Alajuelense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between LAFC and Alajuelense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.