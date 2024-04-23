Libertad will receive River Plate for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Libertad are set to host River Plate for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Explore all the essential details, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a curated list of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States.

After a painful elimination from the 2024 Copa de la Liga, facing none other than their archrivals Boca Juniors, River Plate are eager to bounce back from the setback swiftly. There’s no better way to do so than by securing another victory in the Copa Libertadores, where they have already triumphed in their first two matches.

Now aiming for a third consecutive win, although not conclusive, would significantly boost their chances of advancing. Their opponents, Libertad, are coming off a solid victory against Deportivo Tachira in Matchday 2 but faced a crucial showdown with Nacional, highlighting the importance of a positive outcome against the “Millonarios.”

When will the Libertad vs River Plate match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Libertad and River Plate will be played this Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Libertad vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Libertad vs River Plate in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Libertad and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.