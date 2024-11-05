Where to watch Lille vs Juventus live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Lille will host Juventus in a key Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Following a tough 2-0 opening loss to Sporting CP, Lille bounced back in impressive style, securing wins over both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in their next two outings. Now, the French squad is aiming to keep their momentum alive as they prepare to face another European powerhouse: Juventus.

The Bianconeri, who started their campaign with two victories, stumbled unexpectedly with a loss to Stuttgart on Matchday 3. Eager to get back on track, Juventus will be up against a Lille side that has proven its resilience and ability to challenge elite opponents.

When will the Lille vs Juventus match be played?

Lille will face Juventus this Tuesday, November 5, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Gabriel Gudmundsson of Lille – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Lille vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Lille vs Juventus in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Lille and Juventus with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.