The New England Patriots have suffered another tough defeat this season. In Week 13, the AFC East club had a big opportunity to win against the Colts, but a failed 68-yard field goal attempt has left Jerod Mayo facing criticism.

Coaching the Patriots has been a challenging job for Jerod Mayo. The former linebacker took over after the club decided it was time to move on from Bill Belichick, a legendary figure and a tough act for the inexperienced Mayo to follow.

While Mayo learned everything he could from Belichick, it seems he might have needed more time to prepare. Now, with the Patriots set to miss the playoffs again, fans are questioning whether Mayo is the right person to lead the team.

Jerod Mayo reveals reasoning behind his decision to attempt a 68-yard field goal vs. Colts

Jerod Mayo’s tenure as the head coach of the Patriots has been underwhelming. Bill Belichick left a significant void, and the former linebackers coach has struggled to fill it adequately.

After 13 games, the Patriots sit at the bottom of the AFC East with a disappointing 3-10 record. In Week 13, they came close to improving that record, but a controversial decision by Mayo may have hurt their chances.

In the final drive of the game, with the Colts leading 25-24, the Patriots advanced the ball to midfield. New England faced two options: throw a Hail Mary or attempt to break the field goal record with a 68-yard try.

Justin Tucker holds the record for the longest field goal at 66 yards in the NFL. However, Mayo believed Joey Slye could surpass that mark and opted for the field goal. The attempt fell short, but Mayo still stands by his decision, calling it their best option.

October 27, 2024: New England Patriots place kicker Joey Slye 13 warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20241027_zma_c04_410 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

“That was 100 percent me,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “Look, Slye was hitting it well in pregame, and I felt that that was the best thing to do to help our team win the football game. Not sure what the numbers are on Hail Marys versus the field goal there, but that’s what I felt was right.”

Will the Patriots have the 1st overall pick in 2025?

The New England Patriots are on track to secure a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though it is uncertain if it will be the first overall selection. While their record continues to worsen, other teams are also in contention for the top spot.

As of now, the Patriots hold the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars currently have the top position, followed by the Raiders, Giants, and then New England.

