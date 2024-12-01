Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool will receive Manchester City in a Matchday 13 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can find out here how to catch the game, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© IMAGO / ColorsportPhil Foden and Erling Haaland of Manchester City

By Leonardo Herrera

Liverpool and Manchester City face each other in a highly anticipated Matchday 13 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This weekend’s clash between Manchester City and Liverpoolare set to be the Premier League‘s most anticipated match. Manchester City, currently eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, are in the midst of a troubling run that includes a frustrating 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Feyenoord after being up 3-0.

This result has placed manager Pep Guardiola under intense scrutiny, but a win here could provide the perfect opportunity for redemption. On the other hand, Liverpool are in imperious form, leading both the Premier League and Champions League. A victory could widen their lead at the top, further solidifying their status as the team to beat this season.

Advertisement

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City match be played?

Liverpool face Manchester City this Sunday, December 1, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 13. Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM (ET).

Advertisement
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Manchester City star Erling Haaland chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

see also

Manchester City star Erling Haaland chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options:USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

NCAAF News: Ryan Day reflects on Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan with a powerful message
College Football

NCAAF News: Ryan Day reflects on Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan with a powerful message

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear warning to Chiefs' offensive line failing to protect Patrick Mahomes
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear warning to Chiefs' offensive line failing to protect Patrick Mahomes

NFL News: Jalen Hurts and Eagles offense lose rookie wide receiver ahead of Week 13 vs Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Jalen Hurts and Eagles offense lose rookie wide receiver ahead of Week 13 vs Ravens

Better Collective Logo