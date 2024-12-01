Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester City face each other in a highly anticipated Matchday 13 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

This weekend’s clash between Manchester City and Liverpoolare set to be the Premier League‘s most anticipated match. Manchester City, currently eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, are in the midst of a troubling run that includes a frustrating 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Feyenoord after being up 3-0.

This result has placed manager Pep Guardiola under intense scrutiny, but a win here could provide the perfect opportunity for redemption. On the other hand, Liverpool are in imperious form, leading both the Premier League and Champions League. A victory could widen their lead at the top, further solidifying their status as the team to beat this season.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City match be played?

Liverpool face Manchester City this Sunday, December 1, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 13. Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM (ET).

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options:USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.