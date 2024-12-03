Where to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Mallorca will face off against Barcelona in a Matchday 19 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

After their surprising 2-1 loss to Las Palmas, Barcelona return to action with a rescheduled Matchday 19 clash, now sitting just one point ahead of Real Madrid in the standings. To make matters more intense, the Merengues still have a game in hand, adding pressure on the Cules.

A win is crucial for the Catalans, who face a Mallorca team currently holding Europa League spots. With the potential to leap into Champions League positions with a victory, Mallorca will look to capitalize on Barcelona’s vulnerabilities and push for the upset.

When will the Mallorca vs Barcelona match be played?

Mallorca will face Barcelona on Tuesday, December 3, in Matchday 19 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Vedat Muriqi of Mallorca – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Mallorca and Barcelona, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.