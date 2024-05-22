Manchester City will face Manchester United for the 2023/2024 FA Cup final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The 2023/2024 FA Cup final will feature a new edition of the Manchester derby, as both Manchester City and Manchester United vie to conclude the season with the prestigious title of the oldest club tournament. Here, you’ll discover all the crucial details, including the match date, kickoff time, and the numerous streaming options accessible for viewers in the United States.

Manchester City have clinched the Premier League title once again, further emphasizing the dominance of the “Citizens” in English soccer. Pep Guardiola‘s team has been a top contender for several seasons now, consistently competing for every trophy, and the FA Cup is certainly no exception. They are the clear favorites to win this edition of the oldest club tournament.

Manchester United are well aware of City’s dominance, but after a challenging season, they are eager to end the 2023/2024 campaign on a positive note. And what better way to achieve this than by winning the derby and securing a championship? Without a doubt, the “Red Devils” will go for everything.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

The game for the 2023/2024 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played this Saturday, May 25 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United – IMAGO / News Images

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the USA

This 2023/2024 FA Cup final game between Manchester City and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC.