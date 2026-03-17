Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid online in the US on DAZN]

Manchester City return home needing a huge performance after Real Madrid took firm control of the tie with a dominant 3–0 victory in the first leg, a result few expected in what was supposed to be a tightly contested matchup.

Led by the attacking spark of Vinicius Jr, the Spanish giants arrive with a comfortable advantage, while City will try to turn their stadium into a fortress and spark a dramatic comeback to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive—making this second leg a showdown you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match be played?

Manchester City receive Real Madrid this Tuesday, March 17, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

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Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.