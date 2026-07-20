Dani Olmo delivers classy response after Argentina players turned their backs on Spain

Dani Olmo decided not to hold back when asked about the actions of the Argentina players, though he stopped short of harshly criticizing them after the 2026 World Cup final.

Dani Olmo, a key playmaker for Spain during the 2026 World Cup, wasn’t thrilled with how some Argentina players turned their backs on Spain during the podium trophy celebration, especially since the Spanish squad had just given the Albiceleste a guard of honor.

Olmo responded to a Mundo Deportivo reporter: “Well… it doesn’t matter to us in the end. I think it’s also important to think about the values you want to convey to the outside. We are role models for many generations, and for many children, and I think they should also be role models in everything and for the better.”

Olmo’s calm response echoed the composure shown by other Spanish players during the tournament. It also mirrored Rodri’s recent comments about how his big World Cup comeback could serve as an inspiration for younger players.

Advertisement

Olmo wants Spain to set the example

Olmo, who featured in eight matches during the 2026 World Cup and faced Argentina firsthand, didn’t just focus on the Argentine players’ gesture. He emphasized that he wants Spain to be a prime example of how to treat an opponent, always with respect.

Dani Olmo explains how Spain wanted to set an ‘example for the next generation’ with how they played and conducted themselves at the World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7ri7xwK6IN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 20, 2026

Despite Olmo’s emphasis on respect, it’s worth noting that Spain committed 21 fouls during the match against Argentina, while Argentina committed 24. However, the Spanish side didn’t receive a single yellow card, compared to the five handed out to the Argentines.

Advertisement

Olmo went the entire World Cup without picking up a single yellow. His two assists were among his biggest highlights of the tournament, helping anchor Spain’s run. During the final, he committed just one foul and drew two, capping off a remarkably clean performance.