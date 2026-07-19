2026 Ballon d’Or favorites after Lamine Yamal wins World Cup with Spain

Lamine Yamal has helped Spain right back to the brink of global glory at the 2026 World Cup, and there is expectation for the candidates to win 2026 Ballon d'Or.

With the final whistle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, a new global champion has been crowned. As Lamine Yamal adds the sport’s ultimate trophy to his cabinet, the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has reached a fever pitch.

Fresh off his World Cup triumph, Yamal has emerged as the frontrunner for soccer’s most prestigious individual honor. However, the teenager faces stiff competition in a crowded field. Here is a breakdown of the top contenders on the shortlist:

Lamine Yamal

Lionel Messi

Harry Kane

Ousmane Dembele

Kylian Mbappe

Advertisement

Yamal’s sensational campaign with Spain and FC Barcelona

At just 19 years old, Yamal broke multiple World Cup records in a fantastic season. While he guided FC Barcelona to a La Liga title, his international run with Spain cemented his superstar status. Yamal didn’t just anchor La Roja’s qualification campaign, he spearheaded a historic championship run capped by a thrilling victory over Argentina. Yamal’s World Cup triumph at 19 has drawn comparisons to Pele and Diego Maradona.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

A closer look at his remarkable statistical output this season:

FC Barcelona (2025–26 Season) La Liga: 38 appearances | 18 goals | 14 assists UEFA Champions League: 10 appearances | 4 goals | 3 assists Copa del Rey / Supercopa: 6 appearances | 2 goals | 3 assists Club season totals: 54 appearances | 24 goals | 20 assists

Spain National Team (2025–26 Campaign) UEFA Nations League & Qualifiers: 6 appearances | 1 goal | 2 assists 2026 FIFA World Cup: 8 appearances | 1 goal | 0 assists International campaign Totals: 13 appearances | 2 goals | 2 assists

Combined season totals (Club & Country) Total appearances: 68 matches Total goals: 26 goals Total assists: 22 assists Total direct goal contributions: 48 G/A



Advertisement

Last 10 Ballon d’Or Winners

With Yamal firmly established as the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or, anticipation is mounting over the final vote, which could see the young phenom join Rodri as the latest in a new generation of Spanish superstars to claim football’s ultimate individual prize.

These are the last 10 Ballon d’Or winners: