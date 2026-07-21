FIFA’s reported decision on Argentina’s Leandro Paredes after brawl in the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain

Leandro Paredes was at the center of an ugly post-match brawl with several Spanish players following Argentina's loss in the 2026 World Cup final, and reports have since emerged detailing FIFA's swift disciplinary response to the incident.

The post-match fallout of the 2026 World Cup final continues to dominate headlines, led by the chaotic, match-ending brawl involving Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes and Spain‘s Gavi.

Despite initial reports indicating Paredes received a red card during the melee, BBC‘s Dale Johnson clarified that FIFA reported that the issued red card by referee Slavko Vincic was rescinded, noting the entry was simply an administrative glitch on the official match feed that was subsequently deleted.

As a result, Paredes will face no automated suspension or disciplinary sanction, keeping him clear and eligible for Argentina when international play resumes during the September FIFA window.

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Paredes, who was mocked by media personality Piers Morgan following the heated clash, has since returned home to Buenos Aires with La Albiceleste, while Spanish stars like Lamine Yamal spoke out on the physical altercation involving Gavi.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain.

Paredes’ stats with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Despite battling a reported rib injury throughout the tournament, Paredes remained a dependable presence in manager Lionel Scaloni’s squad, whether starting or making an impact off the bench. Here is a breakdown of his numbers from the 2026 World Cup:

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Appearances: 6 matches (2 starts, 4 substitute appearances)

Minutes played: 285′

Goals: 0

Assists: 1 (Group Stage vs. Algeria)

Pass completion rate: 91.4% (192/210 completed passes)

Tackles and interceptions: 14

Yellow cards: 1

Red cards: 0 (Initial post-match red card report was deleted by FIFA)

Attention now turns to Paredes’ long-term role with the national team ahead of major roster turnover leading into the 2030 World Cup. With aging core veterans, questions loom regarding Lionel Messi’s future availability for upcoming showcase fixtures, including the Finalissima and the 2028 Copa America.