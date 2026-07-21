2026 NFL training camps: When do they start? Dates and locations for all 32 teams

NFL teams are getting ready to return to the field as the 2026 season approaches. From reporting schedules to training camp sites, here's what to know about every franchise before preseason action begins.

The road to the 2026 NFL season officially begins with training camp, where every roster spot, starting job and championship expectation starts to take shape. From franchise quarterbacks to first-round draft picks, every practice offers clues.

After months of offseason workouts and minicamps, all 32 teams are set to return to the practice field in late July, with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers opening camp first because of their participation in the Hall of Fame Game.

Training camp is more than a preseason tradition. It marks the first opportunity to see rookies in full-speed NFL practices, veterans returning from injury and position battles that could reshape depth charts before Week 1.

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When do 2026 NFL training camps start?

The 2026 NFL training camp schedule begins on July 22, when the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers become the first teams to report both rookies and veterans. Every other NFL franchise will begin on July 28.

L.J. Collier #91 of the Arizona Cardinals practices in the mandatory minicamp (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Their early start is tied to their participation in the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which will kick off the preseason on August 6 in Canton, Ohio. Training camp marks the official transition from the offseason to football activities.

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After completing organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps in June, players receive several weeks off before returning for the most demanding portion. During camp, coaches evaluate rookies, install offensive and defensive systems, and begin shaping the 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

Once camps are underway, practices become increasingly competitive as teams evaluate position battles, monitor veterans returning from injury and give draft picks their first extended opportunity to impress.

Where will each NFL team hold its 2026 training camp?

Team Site Location Rookies Veterans Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona 7/22 7/22 Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, Georgia 7/24 7/28 Baltimore Ravens Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, Maryland 7/24 7/28 Buffalo Bills St. John Fisher University Rochester, New York 7/21 7/28 Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina 7/21 7/22 Chicago Bears Halas Hall Lake Forest, Illinois 7/25 7/28 Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium Cincinnati 7/25 7/28 Cleveland Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, Ohio 7/23 7/28 Dallas Cowboys Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, California 7/28 7/28 Denver Broncos Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit Englewood, Colorado 7/22 7/28 Detroit Lions Meijer Performance Center Allen Park, Michigan 7/25 7/28 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisconsin 7/27 7/28 Houston Texans Houston Methodist Training Center Houston 7/21 7/28 Indianapolis Colts Grand Park Westfield, Indiana 7/27 7/28 Jacksonville Jaguars Miller Electric Center Jacksonville, Florida 7/25 7/28 Kansas City Chiefs Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, Missouri 7/24 7/28 Las Vegas Raiders Intermountain Health Performance Center Henderson, Nevada 7/23 7/28 Los Angeles Chargers The Bolt El Segundo, California 7/23 7/28 Los Angeles Rams Loyola Marymount University Los Angeles 7/25 7/25 Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, Florida 7/21 7/28 Minnesota Vikings TCO Performance Center Eagan, Minnesota 7/26 7/28 New England Patriots New Balance Athletics Center Foxborough, Massachusetts 7/21 7/24 New Orleans Saints Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, Louisiana 7/28 7/28 New York Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center/The Greenbrier East Rutherford, New Jersey/White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 7/23 7/28 New York Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, New Jersey 7/25 7/28 Philadelphia Eagles Jefferson Health Training Complex Philadelphia 7/28 7/28 Pittsburgh Steelers Saint Vincent College Latrobe, Pennsylvania 7/28 7/28 San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, California 7/18 7/25 Seattle Seahawks Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, Washington 7/17 7/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, Florida 7/27 7/28 Tennessee Titans Vanderbilt Health Football Center Nashville, Tennessee 7/23 7/28 Washington Commanders Commanders Park Ashburn, Virginia 7/24 7/28

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Can fans attend 2026 NFL training camps?

Fans can attend many 2026 NFL training camp practices, although availability depends on each team. Most franchises will open at least part of their camp schedule to the public, but admission policies, registration requirements and attendance limits vary from club to club.

Many teams require free online reservations, while others charge for premium experiences or limit access to season ticket members on selected dates. Training camp has become one of the most fan-friendly events on the NFL calendar.