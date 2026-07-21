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2026 NFL training camps: When do they start? Dates and locations for all 32 teams

NFL teams are getting ready to return to the field as the 2026 season approaches. From reporting schedules to training camp sites, here's what to know about every franchise before preseason action begins.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs jogs in mandatory minicamp
© Kyle Rivas/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs jogs in mandatory minicamp

The road to the 2026 NFL season officially begins with training camp, where every roster spot, starting job and championship expectation starts to take shape. From franchise quarterbacks to first-round draft picks, every practice offers clues.

After months of offseason workouts and minicamps, all 32 teams are set to return to the practice field in late July, with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers opening camp first because of their participation in the Hall of Fame Game.

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Training camp is more than a preseason tradition. It marks the first opportunity to see rookies in full-speed NFL practices, veterans returning from injury and position battles that could reshape depth charts before Week 1.

When do 2026 NFL training camps start?

The 2026 NFL training camp schedule begins on July 22, when the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers become the first teams to report both rookies and veterans. Every other NFL franchise will begin on July 28.

L.J. Collier #91 of the Arizona Cardinals practices in the mandatory minicamp (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

L.J. Collier #91 of the Arizona Cardinals practices in the mandatory minicamp (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Their early start is tied to their participation in the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which will kick off the preseason on August 6 in Canton, Ohio. Training camp marks the official transition from the offseason to football activities.

After completing organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps in June, players receive several weeks off before returning for the most demanding portion. During camp, coaches evaluate rookies, install offensive and defensive systems, and begin shaping the 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

Once camps are underway, practices become increasingly competitive as teams evaluate position battles, monitor veterans returning from injury and give draft picks their first extended opportunity to impress.

Where will each NFL team hold its 2026 training camp?

TeamSiteLocationRookiesVeterans
Arizona CardinalsState Farm StadiumGlendale, Arizona7/227/22
Atlanta FalconsAtlanta Falcons Training FacilityFlowery Branch, Georgia7/247/28
Baltimore RavensUnder Armour Performance CenterOwings Mills, Maryland7/247/28
Buffalo BillsSt. John Fisher UniversityRochester, New York7/217/28
Carolina PanthersBank of America StadiumCharlotte, North Carolina7/217/22
Chicago BearsHalas HallLake Forest, Illinois7/257/28
Cincinnati BengalsPaycor StadiumCincinnati7/257/28
Cleveland BrownsCrossCountry Mortgage CampusBerea, Ohio7/237/28
Dallas CowboysMarriott Residence InnOxnard, California7/287/28
Denver BroncosBroncos Park Powered by CommonSpiritEnglewood, Colorado7/227/28
Detroit LionsMeijer Performance CenterAllen Park, Michigan7/257/28
Green Bay PackersLambeau FieldGreen Bay, Wisconsin7/277/28
Houston TexansHouston Methodist Training CenterHouston7/217/28
Indianapolis ColtsGrand ParkWestfield, Indiana7/277/28
Jacksonville JaguarsMiller Electric CenterJacksonville, Florida7/257/28
Kansas City ChiefsMissouri Western State UniversitySt. Joseph, Missouri7/247/28
Las Vegas RaidersIntermountain Health Performance CenterHenderson, Nevada7/237/28
Los Angeles ChargersThe BoltEl Segundo, California7/237/28
Los Angeles RamsLoyola Marymount UniversityLos Angeles7/257/25
Miami DolphinsBaptist Health Training ComplexMiami Gardens, Florida7/217/28
Minnesota VikingsTCO Performance CenterEagan, Minnesota7/267/28
New England PatriotsNew Balance Athletics CenterFoxborough, Massachusetts7/217/24
New Orleans SaintsOchsner Sports Performance CenterMetairie, Louisiana7/287/28
New York GiantsQuest Diagnostics Training Center/The GreenbrierEast Rutherford, New Jersey/White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia7/237/28
New York JetsAtlantic Health Jets Training CenterFlorham Park, New Jersey7/257/28
Philadelphia EaglesJefferson Health Training ComplexPhiladelphia7/287/28
Pittsburgh SteelersSaint Vincent CollegeLatrobe, Pennsylvania7/287/28
San Francisco 49ersSAP Performance FacilitySanta Clara, California7/187/25
Seattle SeahawksVirginia Mason Athletic CenterRenton, Washington7/177/24
Tampa Bay BuccaneersAdventHealth Training CenterTampa, Florida7/277/28
Tennessee TitansVanderbilt Health Football CenterNashville, Tennessee7/237/28
Washington CommandersCommanders ParkAshburn, Virginia7/247/28

Can fans attend 2026 NFL training camps?

Fans can attend many 2026 NFL training camp practices, although availability depends on each team. Most franchises will open at least part of their camp schedule to the public, but admission policies, registration requirements and attendance limits vary from club to club.

Many teams require free online reservations, while others charge for premium experiences or limit access to season ticket members on selected dates. Training camp has become one of the most fan-friendly events on the NFL calendar.

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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