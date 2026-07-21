NY Giants HC John Harbaugh surprises with reaction to risky Cam Skattebo backflip

John Harbaugh will have Cam Skattebo as one of his weapons in the backfield for the New York Giants for the 2026 NFL season.

Cam Skattebo recently made headlines after attempting a backflip at an event, which did not end as expected. John Harbaugh, keeping a close eye on the recovery of his New York Giants running back ahead of the upcoming 2026 NFL season, took the incident with more humor than concern.

“My reaction was — I haven’t talked to him yet, I’m going to talk to him I’m sure. My reaction was this: Dude, at least stick it. I mean, land the thing if you’re going to do it, you know?” the head coach said with a laugh in an interview with the Bleav in Giants podcast.

“That was my first reaction.” Harbaugh, however, remained confident about his recovery: “But Skat’s going to be ready to go. He’s been working super hard. He has really been training like crazy. And his mind is on camp. He’s healthy, he’s ready to roll, and I can’t wait to see him out there at practice.”

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Skattebo is well known for his eccentric personality, which often pushes him to the limit. While many were concerned that this type of stunt could jeopardize his physical condition, Harbaugh chose to downplay the drama.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants speaks with media.

A look back at Cam Skattebo’s 2025 injury

During Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on October 26, 2025, New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a severe dislocated right ankle. The injury occurred during the second quarter of a 38–20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field when he landed awkwardly following a pass attempt. Skattebo was carted off the field in an air cast and underwent successful surgery in Philadelphia that night.

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Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants is carted off the field during the second quarter.

Skattebo’s numbers before his injury

After arriving from Arizona State, Skattebo generated plenty of buzz among the G-Men as a promising weapon in the running game. Before suffering his serious injury, the running back recorded 5 touchdowns, 101 carries, 410 rushing yards, and averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

What’s next for the Giants?

The 2026 NFL training camps are drawing closer, and excitement is building in the Big Apple. John Harbaugh expects the Giants’ rookies to report on July 23, while the veterans are scheduled to arrive on July 28. Training camp will be held at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center/The Greenbrier.