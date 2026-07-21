Alexis Mac Allister’s father clears the air on Lionel Messi’s speech before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final vs Spain

Alexis Mac Allister’s father explained Lionel Messi’s pre‑match speech before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final against Spain and dismissed the rumors that had formed around it.

Argentina‘s heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final sparked plenty of discussion beyond what happened on the field. After a video of Lionel Messi‘s pre-match speech circulated on social media, speculation quickly emerged that the captain’s message inside the dressing room may have caused tension before kickoff. Alexis Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, later stepped in to clarify the context and address the rumors surrounding that moment.

“For some journalists, it’s hard to understand that sometimes, after a defeat, the only explanation is that the other team simply played better than you,” Carlos Mac Allister said in an interview with Radio La Red. “You end up clinging to something else, and that’s what gets amplified. Yesterday I asked Alexis if anything had happened because I started having doubts myself. If I, knowing that my son would have told me immediately if something had happened, still had doubts, imagine everyone else.”

Carlos Mac Allister explained that he spoke directly with the Argentina midfielder after seeing the rumors online and revealed that Messi’s message before the final was focused only on soccer concepts and the team’s approach against Spain.

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What did Lionel Messi say before Argentina’s World Cup final?

According to Carlos Mac Allister, Messi’s speech wasn’t related to any internal issue or controversy, but rather about how Argentina wanted to play against Spain in the biggest match of the tournament.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina walks to the podium while embraced by players of Spain. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“He told me they talked about going out and playing soccer—playing, passing, combining, and not just sending the ball long. That’s what they meant. Then all these doubts started because of that post, and a lot of people wrote to me asking about it,” Mac Allister explained.

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Carlos Mac Allister backs Spain after World Cup final victory

Beyond addressing the rumors surrounding Messi’s speech, Carlos Mac Allister emphasized that Argentina’s defeat was determined by Spain’s performance during the match rather than anything that happened before kickoff. “Everyone knows we played against Spain, and they were the better team,” he said.

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Messi and La Albiceleste fell short of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups. For Argentina, the focus now shifts toward the next international cycle as the team regroups and looks ahead to what comes next.