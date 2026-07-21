Argentina’s potential starting XI without Lionel Messi in 2030 World Cup

Lionel Messi's future with the national team remains up in the air, and many are wondering what Argentina could look like at the 2030 World Cup if their best player is indeed no longer there.

It’s way too early to tell, and Argentina are still reeling from the 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain. Still, sooner or later La Albiceleste will need to figure out how they’ll look without Lionel Messi. There is a scenario in which Messi could be back for crucial Argentina fixtures ahead, but it’s very unlikely that the Argentine ace will be with the team during the 2030 World Cup.

With Messi, nothing can be taken for granted until he makes an official announcement. Messi stated during the tournament that the 2026 edition would be his last World Cup, but perhaps the loss in the final, which he admitted would be tough to overcome, could make him change his mind.

For the time being, it’s all uncertain, yet it seems Argentina will be rolling with a very different squad into the next World Cup. Lionel Scaloni, who left his future in doubt after the 2026 World Cup, could also be gone by 2030. In more ways than one, the 2026 World Cup may have been the end of an era for La Albiceleste.

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Their starting lineup in 2030 could reflect the changing of the guard. Similarly to Argentina, Portugal’s potential starting XI at the 2030 World Cup will most likely miss Cristiano Ronaldo.

Argentina’s lineup at 2026 World Cup final.

How Argentina may line up at 2030 World Cup

Winds of change, carrying with them an insufferable grief, are blowing through Argentina. After several eyebrow-raising performances from key players during the 2026 World Cup, it seems there will be a major generational shake-up on Argentina’s roster, and the starting lineup at the next World Cup, which they must first qualify for, could reflect that. Looking four years into the future, a potential lineup could feature:

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Emiliano Martinez or Santiago Beltran; Agustin Giay, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Enzo Fernandez; Nicolas Paz, Alexis Mac Allister, Valentin Barco; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.

Notable absentees

Among the players not expected to play for Argentina at the 2030 World Cup, several household names emerge. Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, and Rodrigo De Paul may have played their last World Cup game for Argentina. Otamendi will be 42 at the next World Cup, so it’s safe to rule him out.

As for Paredes and De Paul, they will be 36, but they appear to be entering the twilight of their careers, and amid intense competition in Argentina’s midfield, it feels unlikely they will don La Albiceleste in 2030. Perhaps they make the roster in a depth role, but it may be wiser not to bank on it.

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Argentina’s next gen

Many of these names could change, though. For instance, Emiliano Martinez raised concerns about his future after the 2026 World Cup final in an honest statement on social media. There aren’t many clear candidates to replace “Dibu,” but a young name making noise in Argentine soccer is Santiago Beltran. The current backups, Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso, will be 38 and 36, respectively, when the 2030 World Cup comes around.

Moreover, players like Leonardo Balerdi, who missed the World Cup with a last-minute injury, Julio Soler, a young player who’s caught Scaloni’s eye, and Marcos Senesi could work their way into the starting lineup on defense.

In the middle of the park, Thiago Almada, Franco Mastantuono, and Ezequiel “Equi” Fernandez could also earn starting jobs in four years. Up front, options include Joaquin Panichelli, who suffered a knee injury before the 2026 World Cup, and Jose Manuel Lopez, but it’s unlikely the duo of Martinez and Alvarez will be dethroned.

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No one can replace Messi

If one thing is clear, however, it is that there is no player who can replace Lionel Messi. Perhaps one of the Argentine prospects will blossom into an elite talent, but the odds of La Albiceleste finding another generational, all-time great like Messi are low. Argentina shouldn’t hang their heads over that, but instead focus on building a solid squad that can find strength in numbers.