All the records Lamine Yamal broke at the 2026 World Cup with Spain

Spain’s triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was driven by a blend of experience and emerging talent, with Lamine Yamal establishing himself as one of the tournament’s standout performers. At just 19 years old, the Barcelona star played a decisive role throughout Spain’s title-winning campaign while setting several World Cup milestones.

One of Yamal’s earliest achievements came during the group stage, when he scored against Saudi Arabia to become the youngest Spanish player ever to score at a FIFA World Cup.

The goal also placed him among the youngest scorers in tournament history, and beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with his first World Cup goal at 18, but Pele still holds the record.

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From the group stage through the knockout rounds, Yamal consistently influenced matches with his creativity, pace, and composure under pressure. His performances helped Spain navigate a demanding tournament and ultimately lift their second FIFA World Cup title.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain runs with the ball. David Ramos/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal’s historic records at the 2026 World Cup

Yamal finished the tournament as the player with the most completed dribbles, recording 30 successful take-ons. He finished ahead of several of the world’s biggest stars, demonstrating his ability to consistently break defensive lines throughout Spain’s World Cup campaign.

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Another landmark came in the knockout stage. At 19 years and one day old, Yamal became the second-youngest player in the last 60 years to win a penalty during a FIFA World Cup knockout match, trailing only England legend Michael Owen’s achievement at the 1998 World Cup.

He also featured in another unique milestone alongside teammate Pau Cubarsí. The pair became two of only seven teenagers in soccer history to start a FIFA World Cup semifinal, underlining Spain’s confidence in its new generation during the tournament’s biggest matches.

What Yamal’s World Cup means for Spain’s future

With the real possibility that Lamine Yamal will be at the 2030 World Cup and with an enviable age that gives him years to keep growing, Yamal’s performances confirmed his emergence as one of international soccer’s elite young players. He proved capable of delivering on the biggest stage while becoming one of the central figures in Spain’s run to the world title.

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With the 2026 World Cup now complete, Yamal leaves the tournament not only as a world champion but also as one of its most decorated young performers. His record-breaking campaign has strengthened expectations that he will remain one of the leaders of Spain’s national team for many years to come.