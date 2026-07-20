Argentina and Spain could reportedly face off again in the Finalissima in 2026

After widespread back-and-forth surrounding the Finalissima and its March cancellation, plans to hold the high-profile match have regained strong momentum. These developments come just 24 hours after Spain were crowned champions against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

According to ESPN’s Martin Arevalo, the pending matchup between the champions of Europe and the champions of the Americas would take place this coming November. The venue would be Lusail Stadium in Qatar, as the country purchased the rights to the event.

The Finalissima was previously unable to take place because UEFA and CONMEBOL failed to reach an agreement on a venue. Madrid and London were among the host cities proposed on the table, while the Qatar option had been impossible at the time due to ongoing conflict.

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A desired rematch for Argentina

If the match is officially revived, Argentina would have an immediate opportunity for revenge against Spain—and right at Lusail Stadium, where the Albiceleste won their third World Cup star four years ago.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts.

Additionally, the fixture could serve as a fitting “last dance” for Lionel Messi with Argentina. Messi, who received a message of support from his wife, has reportedly not yet made a definitive decision regarding his international retirement. According to Doble Amarilla, the Albiceleste captain—who also congratulated Spain—could remain linked to the national team and suit up for marquee matches like the Finalissima, the upcoming qualifiers, and even the 2028 Copa America.

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Messi in the eye of the storm

At 39 years old, Messi capped off an outstanding World Cup performance, recording eight goals and four assists while establishing himself as one of the tournament’s standout figures once again. Although the loss to Spain created a widespread feeling that it might have been his final match with the national team, the final decision remains entirely in the hands of the player himself.

A key factor is Messi’s current contract with Inter Miami, which runs through June 2028. If he decides to keep playing, he would remain active heading into the next Copa America. For now, the captain plans to take time alongside his inner circle to evaluate his future, while the AFA will not impose any deadlines on his decision.

Messi’s journey with Argentina does not yet have a confirmed ending. While the final defeat against Spain may turn out to be his last appearance for the Albiceleste, it could also simply mark the conclusion of a World Cup. The final word, as always, will belong to Leo himself.