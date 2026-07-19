Lionel Scaloni believes first yellow card to Enzo Fernandez was avoidable in 2026 World Cup final

Following a contentious challenge involving Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cubarsi that resulted in the Argentine midfielder being sent off, Lionel Scaloni weighed in on the pivotal sequence during his post-match press conference at the 2026 World Cup.

Following a heartbreaking loss to Spain, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni noted that Enzo Fernandez‘s first yellow card in the 2026 World Cup final was entirely avoidable. “Enzo’s sending-off, I think the referee could have avoided giving him that first yellow card, but well, it is what it is. It’s a final, there are things that could have been avoided, but it’s over now. No regrets, no hard feelings,” Scaloni said to the media about the situations that led to Fernandez seeing the red card against Spain.

Following Fernandez’s dismissal, the complexion of the match shifted dramatically as Argentina were forced to navigate the pitch down to 10 men. While the tactical fallout from the red card raises several questions about Argentina’s late-game approach, Scaloni was candid in his post-match assessment, admitting that Spain were simply the superior team on the day.

Prior to his ejection, Fernandez failed to spark the offense or create dangerous chances in the final third. His struggles mirrored a broader toothless attack, as a dominant Spain completely stifled the Albiceleste and prevented them from registering a single shot on target.

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An emotional Scaloni grew visibly choked up when discussing Lionel Messi and what likely marks the legendary playmaker’s final World Cup appearance. While the final presented a golden opportunity for Scaloni to secure back-to-back global titles, Scaloni’s immediate future with the national team is now shrouded in uncertainty after he abruptly walked out of the press conference in tears.

Referee Slavko Vincic shows a red card to Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina.

Scaloni’s tenure with Argentina

Despite falling just short against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Scaloni’s historic six-year run at the helm has solidified Argentina as a global powerhouse. Here is a look at the remarkable numbers compiled during his tenure:

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Competition / Metric Record / Accolades Total Matches Managed 104 Games Overall Record (W-D-L) 80–15–9 Win Percentage 77.9% Major Trophies Won 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2021 & 2024 Copa América, 2022 Finalissima

Now, in the wake of the heartbreaking defeat, Argentina will fly back to Buenos Aires on Monday. Despite the sting of losing the final, a massive turnout is expected from the home supporters, who are ready to embrace the squad and celebrate a gritty tournament run.