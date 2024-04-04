Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford in another edition of the English derby, this time on Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Find out here how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 Premier League will bring us a can’t-miss English derby between lifelong rivals Manchester United and Liverpool. Here, you will find everything you need to know to watch or live stream this exciting game in the US.

Last time they met, the Red Devils claimed a dramatic, overtime victory in a seven-goal thriller in the FA Cup quarterfinals. But things are much different for both sides in the league.

In Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield, the Reds are one of the top contenders for the title as they lead the standings after 30 rounds. Erik ten Hag’s side, on the other hand, is not even in the top four. But a derby is a derby, so we’ll have to wait and see who gets the upper hand this time.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool match be played?

Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7, at 10:30 AM (ET) in the 32nd round of the 2023-24 English Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in the USA

The Premier League derby between Manchester United and Liverpool will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: NBC, Telemundo, USA Network.