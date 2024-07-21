For the Matchday 1 of the the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, Mexico U20 will face Haiti U20. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with comprehensive details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options provided here.

In a highly anticipated opener of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship, Mexico, one of the tournament’s premier contenders, is set to kick off their campaign with a bang. The hosts are eager to make a strong statement right from the start, aiming to assert their dominance in a group where they are widely regarded as the top team.

However, Mexico won’t be taking their opponents lightly. They’ll face Haiti U20, who, despite being seen as the underdogs, are poised to make a significant impact. The Haitian squad knows that securing a positive result against the favorites could prove crucial for their chances of advancing, and they’ll be bringing their A-game to this crucial matchup.

When will the Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20 match be played?

Mexico U20 are set to face off against Haiti U20 in the opening match of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage this Sunday, July 21, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Haiti U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the high-stakes 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship showdown between Mexico U20 and Haiti U20, streaming live on Fubo (with a free trial available) in the United States. Fans can also catch all the action on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.