Panama U20 face off against Guatemala U20 in the thrilling opening match of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Find here all detailed match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options tailored for viewers in the USA.

Panama U20 are set to clash with Guatemala U20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the live action as these two teams square off. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, from kickoff time to streaming options.

[Watch Panama U20 vs Guatemala U20 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Activity has kicked off in Group C of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship, with Mexico emerging as the clear favorite to claim the top spot. The remaining teams understand that their head-to-head matchups are critical in the battle for the coveted second and third places, making each game a must-win scenario.

This upcoming clash between Panama U20 and Guatemala U20 is crucial, as both squads are strong contenders for the second spot. With high stakes on the line, this match could prove to be a decisive early showdown in the race for that prized position.

When will the Panama U20 vs Guatemala U20 match be played?

Panama U20 are gearing up to clash with Guatemala U20 in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage this Sunday, July 21, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

The flag of Guatemala – IMAGO / H. Tschanz-Hofmann

Panama U20 vs Guatemala U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Panama U20 vs Guatemala U20 in the USA

Catch the thrilling 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Panama U20 and Guatemala U20 live on Fubo (free trial) in the United States. Fans can also catch the action on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus, providing plenty of options to tune in and support their teams.