Where to watch Mexico vs Australia live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Mexico will take on Australia in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you want to know about this match, including the kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available across the USA.
This upcoming match could be a pivotal one in the battle for final qualification. With both teams failing to secure a win in their opening matches, the pressure is on to claim all three points, especially with only two Matchdays remaining. Mexico appears to have the upper hand, having earned a 2-2 draw against Cameroon, which gives them a crucial point.
A win in this matchup would significantly boost their chances of advancing. Australia, however, faces a steeper climb. After a 2-0 loss to Colombia, they’re now in a precarious position. A second defeat would likely dash their hopes of moving forward. This sets the stage for an intriguing clash, as both teams vie for a favorable spot in the group standings.
When will the Mexico vs Australia match be played?
Mexico will take on Australia in their second match of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage this Tuesday, September 3rd, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).
Angelique Saldivar of Mexico in a game with her current team, America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport
Mexico vs Australia: Time by State in the USA
ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM
How to watch Mexico vs Australia in the USA
This game between Mexico and Australia in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo. Other options are Telemundo and Fox Sports.